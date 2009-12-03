Sullivan Matches Cravath, Except It Throws An Extra $5,000 To The Class of 2002

It’s all over. This year’s law firm bonuses are as official as it gets.



Sullivan & Cromwell matched Cravath, except those in the class of 2002 will get an extra $5,000. Don’t spend it all in one place, guys!

Above The Law broke the news. To review, here’s the scale, reflecting the extra $5,000.

Class of 2008 — $7,500

Class of 2007 — $10,000

Class of 2006 — $15,000

Class of 2005 — $20,000

Class of 2004 — $25,000

Class of 2003 — $30,000

Class of 2002 — $35,000

Pictured is S&C’s Rodge Cohen as Santa.

