Sullivan Matches Cravath, Except It Throws An Extra $5,000 To The Class of 2002

Rodge Cohen Santa

It’s all over.  This year’s law firm bonuses are as official as it gets.

Sullivan & Cromwell matched Cravath, except those in the class of 2002 will get an extra $5,000.  Don’t spend it all in one place, guys!

Above The Law broke the news.  To review, here’s the scale, reflecting the extra $5,000.

Class of 2008 — $7,500
Class of 2007 — $10,000
Class of 2006 — $15,000
Class of 2005 — $20,000
Class of 2004 — $25,000
Class of 2003 — $30,000
Class of 2002 — $35,000

Pictured is S&C’s Rodge Cohen as Santa.

