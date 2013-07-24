Sulia, A New York Startup Attempting To Build A Better Twitter, Now Has 10 Million Visitors And Another ~$5 Million In The Bank

Sulia CEO Jonathan Glick

Sulia, a New York-based startup building a publishing platform that could be described as a more-organised, slightly longer-form version of Twitter, has raised another $4 million to $5 million in capital.



Venture capital firm Greycroft Ventures led the round and existing Sulia investor FirstMark Capital participated.

In a release, Sulia says 10 million individuals will see content produced by the site this month – up from zero 18 months ago, when the network launched.

Sulia does not disclose how many account holders it currently has. Much of Sulia’s content is actually automatically pulled from other social publishing platforms, like Twitter and Tumblr.

Sulia is the creation of Jonathan Glick.

Glick is a high-profile figure in the New York tech scene thanks to a successful career that started at AOL, back when it was still a young company, and includes a stop the New York Times. Glick made a lot of money as the number two guy at “expert network” GLG.

(Glick is also married to one of New York’s most impressive angel investors, former IAC M&A boss and Allen & Co partner Shana Fisher of Highline Ventures.)

Glick’s theory for Sulia is that users would rather see their social content organised into channels instead of getting it in a purely chronological order the way they do through Twitter, or through some mysterious algorithm they way they do on Facebook.

Glick also believes advertisers will pay more to stick an ad on a channel with content is relevant to their product than in the middle of a bunch of social updates that might have to do with anything.

Toward that end, Sulia recently launched its first ad product, called “Featured Posts.”

Here’s what a Ford ad looks like in Sulia’s NFL channel:

Sulia has 9 employees. It plans to use the new funding to hire more.

The company’s big challenge remains scaling. 10 million readers in a month is a nice start, but it’s a tiny fraction of the number of people who read Twitter and Facebook status updates every month.

