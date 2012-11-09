Newsrooms Are On The Way Out And There Will Be A Lot of Unemployed Journalists Working As Waiters

Social publishing tools and mobile devices will slowly but surely make newsrooms irrelevant, says Jonathan Glick, founder of content-based social network Sulia.
Watch Glick chat with Business Insider contributor Lindsay Campbell about the unrecognizable future of journalism in the clip below.
Produced by Business Insider Video
