Newsrooms Are On The Way Out And There Will Be A Lot of Unemployed Journalists Working As Waiters

Social publishing tools and mobile devices will slowly but surely make newsrooms irrelevant, says Jonathan Glick, founder of content-based social network Sulia.



Watch Glick chat with Business Insider contributor Lindsay Campbell about the unrecognizable future of journalism in the clip below.

Produced by Business Insider Video

