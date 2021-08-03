Suki Waterhouse slams ‘Gossip Girl’ over Robert Pattinson joke calling her a ‘nobody’

- Suki Waterhouse criticized the “Gossip Girl” reboot for calling her a “nobody girlfriend.”
- In a recent episode, characters make reference to Waterhouse’s relationship with Robert Pattinson.
- Waterhouse said it was hypocritical for the show to critique the patriarchy then make this joke.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Suki Waterhouse called out the reboot of “Gossip Girl” for a joke they made about her and her relationship with Robert Pattinson.
Despite being fictional, the “Gossip Girl” series makes references to real-life celebrities and pop culture. In a recent episode, Luna (Zión Moreno) compares Zoya’s (Whitney Peak) relationship to Waterhouse and Pattinson who have been dating since 2018.
Luna said: “When are you going to get it? As far as the press is concerned, he’s R Patz and you’re Suki Nobody.”
Waterhouse took offence to this and posted two now-deleted tweets (captured via The Independent) about the gag. In the first, the model wrote: “Another day to be reminded that women can also be the patriarchy,” tagging a writer on the show, Lila Feinberg, and the official “Gossip Girl” account.
She then added: “Seeing critiques of the patriarchy and sexism, then I get name-checked as somebody’s nobody girlfriend. Make it make sense.”
-Robert Pattinson WorldWide (@robpattinsonww) August 2, 2021
Insider has reached out to HBO Max for a comment.
This is not the first time a celebrity has lashed out at a tv series joking about them.
In March, Taylor Swift condemned Netflix for its series “Ginny & Georgia” making a joke about her dating life. She wrote: “Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard-working women by defining this horse s— as FuNnY.”
-Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021
Influencer Olivia Jade also responded to a line made in the “Gossip Girl” reboot’s pilot claiming Jade gained followers when her mother, Lori Loughlin, went to jail following the college admissions scandal.
Jade posted a clip on TikTok of the scene with the caption, “no I didn’t.”