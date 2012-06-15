The Simplest Explanation For Russia's Sukhoi SuperJet Crash May Be The Scariest

Photo: AP Photo/ RIA Novosti/Dmitry Astakhov

A lot of conspiracy theories are floating around the internet these days concerning the Russian Sukhoi SuperJet 100 crash. The SuperJet, the first civilian aircraft to be built in Russia since the Soviet Union, was on a tour flight of Southeast Asia in an effort to attract attention and business on May 9th when it crashed into Mount Salak, a dormant volcano in Indonesian.



The reports and theories, some of them quite extreme, are especially unique because they are coming from reputable publications.

One such theory, reported in the Moscow Times, involves accusations that the United States military may have used interference technology to make the planes onboard devices go haywire.

Another theory, reported in the The Telegraph, claims that pilot Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Yablonstev, an experienced pilot with over 14,000 hours of flight time and a man who piloted the SuperJet on its maiden voyage, may have tried some aerial acrobatics in an effort to impress press members onboard the plane. Details in this theory purport Yablonstev attempted to descend in the mountainous region instead of ascending.

The most plausible theory seems to be that the SuperJet just wasn’t as safe and well constructed as advertised. Last year, Russia had one of the world’s worst air traffic safety records, with an accident rate three times the world average.

Why so many theories? Well, if it’s discovered that the crash was the result of technological failings, the Russian aeroplane industry may have serious trouble ever getting off the ground — and it desperately wants to.

