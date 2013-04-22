The Russians Are Pounding The 5th Generation F-35 Into Oblivion With Its 4th Generation Su-35

Of the jets in production that promise to take military fighters deep into the 21st century and beyond, the



U.S. F-35, the Chinese J-20, and the Russian Sukhoi T-50 PAK FA are at the top of the heap. Unfortunately, there are problems with all three 5th generation planes and the F-35 in particular is having global buyers back away much faster than it would like.

Russia is solidly looking to fill this gap with a known and dependable jet, the Su-35, to which it added cutting edge avionics and amenities for the 21st century.

Dewline reports that a pilot who took the Su-35 for a spin was blown away by the jet’s abilities and it’s low fuel consumption even at speeds faster than the speed of sound.

It’s not a 5th generation plane like the F-35, with all the attendant problems. It is a 4++ generation plane with all the tried and true basics overlaid with cutting edge avionics and navigation equipment.

Hard to tell which is the better jet, but one of them has no problem flying and that’s an issue the F-35 can’t seem to shake.

