This robot suit allows disabled people to walk and gives workers super strength

This robotic suit gives workers super strength and it can allow people with mobility disorders to walk.

SuitX sells 5 different modular suits that reduce the workload of the user by taking the strain from your muscles.

The range of suits are available to buy on the company’s website where prices start at around £2,500.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

