You Can Bike To Work In This Awesome Suit

If you cycle to work, there are usually two options: walk in with a stretched-out and rumpled suit, or quickly sneak into a bathroom to change out of your Livestrong spandex.

Now, there’s a third option.

San Francisco-based company Parker Dusseau designed the “Commuter Suit,” an outfit that is just as comfortable on your bike as it is in the boardroom.

“The biggest common complaint [cyclists] have is that they have to change their clothes once they get to work,” the company’s founder, Vaughn Brown, told Bloomberg Businessweek.

His inspiration was to make “clothing that allowed me to be active but also allowed me to look the way I want to look.”

Parker Dusseau achieves this active-formal ensemble with a gusset in the crotch, rubber in the waistband to keep the button-down tucked in, buttons to secure a pants roll-up, athletic mesh lining the jacket, and reflective strips under collar and cuffs.

But comfort doesn’t come cheap. The merino suit comes in either charcoal or navy and goes for a total of $US730.

