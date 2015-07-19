Here's how the 'Suicide Squad' cast looks compared to their comic book counterparts

It’s kind of crazy that “Suicide Squad” is going to be the first DC comic book to get a movie after Warner Bros.’ aggressive new slate of superhero movies kicks off with “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” in March of next year. Given that the studio has yet to truly find its footing with the cinematic versions of its heroes, jumping right into things with a team of villains that the general populace probably doesn’t know anything about is an incredibly ballsy move.

That also makes it the perfect move.

While the trailer for “Suicide Squad” doesn’t tell us much, it does know that the movie’s basic hook is a great one, and leans into it hard: This is a team of some of the worst supervillains in a world where Superman exists, sent on missions where success is not likely.

And if that doesn’t intrigue you, hey, here’s the Joker and also a shot with Batman on top of a Lamborghini.

There’s a reason the trailer ends with the Joker: He’s easily the most recognisable villain of the bunch. Want to know who the rest are?

Read on.

VIola Davis will play Amanda Waller. As the trailer says, Amanda 'The Wall' Waller is the fierce will pulling the strings behind the Suicide Squad, because she really is that good at getting people to 'act against their own self-interests.' Captain Boomerang will be played by Jai Courtney. George 'Digger' Harkness, aka Captain Boomerang, is an Australian master of boomerangs, which is kind of hard to take seriously. In the comics, he hasn't been the best team player in the Squad. Jay Hernandez plays El Diablo. Though there are multiple versions of him in the comics, Hernandez is most likely playing Chato Santana an ex-criminal who becomes a member of the Squad in the New 52 series. He could have pyrokinetic abilities or be a host to a spirit of vengeance. Probably not the latter. Will Smith is Deadshot. Aka Floyd Lawton, Deadshot is the most iconic member of the Suicide Squad -- especially thanks to that iconic (and faithfully-reproduced!) outfit. The big difference here is under the mask -- in the comics, Lawton is white. Smith looks great in the role, though. One of the more mysterious cast members, Enchantress (Cara Delevinge) doesn't seem to be part of the Suicide Squad team from the trailer. In fact, in the three brief scenes she appears in, she appears to go from normal woman to insane sorceress -- and depending on how close to her comic book roots 'Suicide Squad' wants to get, she may become poses sed by a malevolent entity. Harley Quinn will have her first on-screen, played by Margot Robbie. Quinn was once Dr. Harleen Quinzell, a psychiatrist that attempted to treat the Joker. He ended up treating her, though -- slowly driving her mad to the point where she became obsessed with him and his loyal henchwoman/girlfriend. Adewale Akinnuoye Agbaje will play Killer Croc. Born Waylon Jones, a skin condition gave Killer Croc reptilian features that drove him to the sewers and shadows. He's a common criminal -- yet a terrifying and strong one. Joel Kinnaman will take on the role of Rick Flag. Rick Flag (Joel Kinneman) is the military man who works for Waller and leads the Suicide Squad into the field. It's not a job he wants. Karen Fukuhara is Katana. A curious addition to the cast, Tatsu Yamashiro (Katana) is not, in fact, a DC Comics villain, but a hero. We don't yet know why she falls into the Squad's company, but her sword-and-martial-arts skills round out the team nicely. Adam Beach will play Slipknot. Probably the most obscure character on this list, Slipknot is an assassin that's really good with ropes. Like, the best. It's weird.

