The new 'Suicide Squad' trailer is here and it looks awesome

Forget “Captain America: Civil War” and “Batman v Superman” for a minute.

The “superhero” movie I’m looking most forward to this year (other than “Deadpool”) is “Suicide Squad.”

Why?

Because the film won’t be about heroes, something audiences have grown really accustomed to seeing on the big screen since Marvel’s cinematic universe started to dominate theatres about twice a year.

Instead, “Suicide Squad” is an adaptation of some of DC’s most messed up villains who are forced to work together to bring down even bigger villains.

Warner Bros. just unveiled a new full trailer for its offbeat anti-hero film Tuesday night on The CW featuring the likes of the Joker (Jared Leto) and his main squeeze Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie).

It will also star Will Smith, Cara Delevingne, Jai Courtney, and Viola Davis.

Even Batman (Ben Affleck) will have a cameo.

Yeah, this is about as big as “Batman v Superman.”

“Suicide Squad” is in theatres August 5. Take a look at the new trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

