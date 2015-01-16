Tom Hardy Won't Be In Warner Bros.' Big 'Suicide Squad' Movie Anymore

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images Tom Hardy reportedly has to drop out of ‘Suicide Squad’ role due to a busy schedule.

Tom Hardy won’t be starring in Warner Bros.’ anticipated “Suicide Squad” movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor is dropping out of the role due to a demanding schedule.

Via THR:

The actor is currently shooting The Revenant, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu’s frontier drama that also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, and that shoot is now looking to go longer than initially planned.

Press for “Mad Max: Fury Road” would also cut into “Suicide Squad” filming.

The 37-year-old actor was set to play Rick Flag in the adaptation of the comic-book movie which takes a look at villains recruited by a secret government organisation to undertake high-risk missions.

Flag is the leader of the group.

THR reports “Nightcrawler” actor Jake Gyllenhaal is in talks to take on the role.

Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, and Cara Delevigne are set to star in the Warner Bros. film due in theatres August 2016.

