'Suicide Squad' is already making record money, despite critics' hate

“Suicide Squad” is brushing off the hate coming from critics and taking in that sweet box-office coin, at least so far.

The latest DC Comics movie from Warner Bros. raked in an all-time August best $20.5 million in its Thursday preview screenings in North America.

That’s 83% more than the Thursday preview of “Guardians of the Galaxy” and 61% more than the hit “Deadpool” released earlier this year.

The violent antihero blockbuster — starring the likes of Will Smith, Margot Robbie, and Jared Leto — is projected to earn between $130 million and $140 million (according to The Hollywood Reporter) this weekend, which would easily make it the biggest opening ever for an August release, taking the crown from Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” ($94.3 million).

The film is also doing strong overseas, having already taken in $8.1 million, though it was dealt a major blow by being denied a release in China.

