Margot Robbie sold her Los Angeles home, complete with a private dog room and boutique wine cellar, for $3.4 million – here’s a look inside

- Margot Robbie sold her Hancock Park home in June for $US3.4 ($AU5) million.
- The “Suicide Squad” actress first bought the home in 2017 for $US2.73 ($AU4) million.
- The house has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a room designed for a pet.
“Grey’s Anatomy” creator Shonda Rhimes also listed her Hancock Park home in July with an asking price of $US25 ($AU34) million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Robbie bought the house in the star-studded neighborhood for $US2.73 ($AU4) million in 2017, a year after the “Suicide Squad” actress married her husband, producer Tom Ackerley.
After the Hancock Park home sale, the couple still owns at least one other multimillion-dollar property in Los Angeles — a swanky $US5 ($AU7) million Venice compound purchased in 2019.
Located across the hall from the formal living room is the home’s formal dining room.
While the rest of the home, which the listing describes as “Soho-inspired” with accented panel walls and tall ceilings, is mostly painted white, the formal dining room is a moody shade of navy blue and has a dramatic chandelier.
Both the formal living room and the dining room are located on the first floor, while the bedrooms are up a short flight of stairs on the second floor. All four bedrooms have private ensuite bathrooms, while the master bedroom also has an outdoor balcony and a large walk-in closet.
In addition to the formal dining area, the kitchen space can fit a smaller table that can comfortably seat four people.