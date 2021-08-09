Margot Robbie sold her Los Angeles home, complete with a private dog room and boutique wine cellar, for $3.4 million – here’s a look inside

Margot Robbie sold her 3,300-square-foot Los Angeles home in June for $US3.4 ($AU5) million, only a month after putting the property on the market.

“Grey’s Anatomy” creator Shonda Rhimes also listed her Hancock Park home in July with an asking price of $US25 ($AU34) million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Robbie bought the house in the star-studded neighborhood for $US2.73 ($AU4) million in 2017, a year after the “Suicide Squad” actress married her husband, producer Tom Ackerley.

After the Hancock Park home sale, the couple still owns at least one other multimillion-dollar property in Los Angeles — a swanky $US5 ($AU7) million Venice compound purchased in 2019.