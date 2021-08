Margot Robbie sold her Los Angeles home, complete with a private dog room and boutique wine cellar, for $3.4 million – here’s a look inside

Margot Robbie sold her 3,300-square-foot Los Angeles home in June for $US3.4 ($AU5) million, only a month after putting the property on the market.

Robbie’s former home is located in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles , which has been home to prominent figures like Francis Ford Coppola and Ariana Grande in the past.

“Grey’s Anatomy” creator Shonda Rhimes also listed her Hancock Park home in July with an asking price of $US25 ($AU34) million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Robbie bought the house in the star-studded neighborhood for $US2.73 ($AU4) million in 2017, a year after the “Suicide Squad” actress married her husband, producer Tom Ackerley.

After the Hancock Park home sale, the couple still owns at least one other multimillion-dollar property in Los Angeles — a swanky $US5 ($AU7) million Venice compound purchased in 2019.