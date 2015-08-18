The 'Suicide Squad' director just shared an image of the script that fans will love

Filming for next year’s anticipated “Suicide Squad” movie is well underway.

Monday, director David Ayer (“Fury”) shared a photo from the set showing off the script for the movie.

It looks really cool!

It shows a logo for Arkham Asylum, the psychiatric hospital where most of Batman’s villains are held including The Joker and Harley Quinn, which is located in Gotham City.

On the top of the script book is a label which appears to deter any who read it from divulging spoilers.

It reads: “Silence is golden. Ducktape is silver.”

The line is reminiscent of a tactic Disney and Lucasfilm used while shooting the new “Star Wars” movie.

According to fan Kevin Smith, who visited the set at Pinewood Studios in London, a poster on display showed an Imperial Starship commander with a finger to his mouth. The words “Loose lips sink starships” were on the poster, said Smith.

“Suicide Squad” is set for a August 5, 2016 release.

