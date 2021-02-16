Jared Leto said he never sent Margot Robbie a dead rat for 'Suicide Squad,' but he did give her vegan cinnamon buns

GQ YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures Jared Leto played the Joker in 2016’s ‘Suicide Squad.’

Jared Leto said he sent Margot Robbie cinnamon buns, not a dead rat, while making “Suicide Squad.”

Leto reportedly sent his costars many strange gifts while making the movie, including a dead pig.

Leto will reprise his role as the Joker in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” on March 18 this year.

Jared Leto said that contrary to pop culture legend, he never sent Margot Robbie a dead rat while working on “Suicide Squad.” Instead, he actually gave her vegan cinnamon buns from a bakery in Toronto.

Leto was talking about some of his most iconic roles in a new video interview with GQ and, naturally, his performance as the Joker in David Ayer’s 2016 movie “Suicide Squad” came up.

Famously, Leto took the preparation for his role as the Joker very seriously, and there were reports that he carried out some extreme stunts with his costars. One of the stories stated that Leto sent a dead rat to Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in the movie.

Leto told GQ, however, that this report is false. He said he sent her a sweeter gift instead.

“It’s also interesting how this stuff all takes on a life of its own. But I never gave Margot Robbie a dead rat, that’s just not true. I actually gave her a lot of … I found this place in Toronto that had great vegan cinnamon buns, and that was a very common thing.”

Back in 2016, however, Robbie said that she did actually receive a rat from Leto â€” but it was alive rather than dead.

Leto reacted to this in a video interview with XposÃ©, saying: “I think it freaked everybody out, but that was the point. The point was to inspire some chaos and insanity on the set.”

Robbie told Shortlist that she was surprised to receive the unusual gift, but that it helped her own performance as Quinn in the chaotic movie.

“To have such commitment from the other half made my job a thousand times easier, and a thousand times more fun. I didn’t know what was going to happen when we got on set. It’s exciting to act opposite that,” she said.

The reports of strange gifts didn’t stop there, however. Leto himself said that he sent anal beads and used condoms to all of his costars on the movie. However, he later called reports that he sent used condoms to his colleagues “total bulls–t.”

Meanwhile, fellow costar Viola Davis told Vanity Fair that Leto also sent the entire cast a dead pig. Davis said: “Now I’m terrified as a person thinking ‘is he crazy?’ but the second part was ‘Oh s–t! I got to have my stuff together.'”

Shortlist reported that Leto had one of his “henchmen” deliver the dead pig to the cast, who then proceeded to “kidnap” the henchman in character and take photos of him to send back to Leto, who they also called “Mr. J.”

Leto didn’t address any of the other reported gifts in the GQ interview, however, aside from the dead rat.

Leto will reprise his role as the Joker in the upcoming director’s cut of “Justice League,” titled “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.” The movie will be released on March 18 this year.

Watch the full GQ interview below:

