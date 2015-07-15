It's clear 'Suicide Squad' isn't going to be like any comic book movie we've seen before

Kevin Winter/Getty Images David Ayer takes the stage at San Diego Comic-Con for the ‘Suicide Squad.’

When director David Ayer took the stage to introduce “Suicide Squad” at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday morning, it was clear from the moment he started speaking this movie was going to be very different from any comic book movie adaptation we’ve seen before.

“We’re making this movie for you, ok?” said Ayer. “This is DC Comics s— right here. It’s all about canon. It’s all about being faithful to the source material. You guys know who you are, and you know what you want, and you’re gonna freaking get it with this show, ok?”

The words that should stick out there are “faithful to the source material.”

There’s nothing fans of a series dislike more than when a comic-book adaptation takes source material and interprets it differently on screen. It’s a big risk.

Sometimes it works. You’ll even get a new defining character or two. Other times it goes horribly wrong.

Ayer continued, not afraid to take shots at pitting the fans against Marvel.

“And all this ‘good vs. evil’ is kind of played out right now,” said Ayer. “It’s time for bad vs. evil right? Time for a movie about bad guys. And who’s got the best bad guys out there? DC Comics. Best villains ever.”

The director quickly addressed that little dig.

“Now, I’m not trying to start no, you know, east coast/west coast feud with Marvel comics, now. But, hey, someone’s gotta say the truth, all right?”

Ayer then revealed some footage for the film, which leaked online afterward, and was subsequently released by Warner Bros. Monday. He then brought out the cast to introduce the film.

It’s a big one.

Here’s the quick rundown of the cast from left to right:

Cary Fukuhara — Katana Adam Beach — Slipknot Cara Delevingne — Enchantress Jay Hernandez — El Diablo Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje — Killer Croc Jai Courtney — Captain Boomerang Joel Kinnaman — Rick Flag Viola Davis — Amanda Wallace Margot Robbie — fan favourite Harley Quinn Will Smith — Deadshot

Ayer previously released a photo of the entire cast. There were a few missing including Jim Parrack and Ike Barinholtz.

Jared Leto, who will play the Joker, was also absent from the Con.

David Ayer/Twitter The all-star cast of David Ayer’s ‘Suicide Squad.’

After the crowd took the stage, Smith rallied the crew together for a Suicide Squad rally before saying a few niceties to the crowd, but that was mostly it.

For those who aren’t familiar, the “Suicide Squad” is a hand-selected group of villains recruited to work for the government under the direction of Waller (Davis) where they participate in, essentially, suicide missions. If they refuse or try to escape? They get killed.

The series has featured a rotating cast of villains and antihheroes throughout the years.

While no official plot has been released for the film, it’s very clear that we’ll be seeing much more than a bunch of DC villains gather together to take out potentially larger world threats.

From the footage revealed at Comic-Con, it looks like the film will attempt to humanize many of the Squad members. We may receive the backstories to some of the characters like Smith’s Deadshot and Robbie’s Harley who was formerly known as psychiatrist Dr. Harleen Quinzel.

Warner Bros. Does this look like a bad guy to you? The baddest of the bad as Viola Davis’ character chimes in the trailer?

Warner Bros. And here, Quinzel (still in her glasses), is clearly tied down by the Joker. Just look at the gloves and the ‘Ha ha ha’ tattoos over his skin. It looks like we’ll see her transformation.

That’s extermely exciting, and something I’ve been saying to people for a while.

We have so many superhero movies — why hasn’t anyone made one that embraces the villains?

Sony was going to try and make that happen with its “Sinister Six” project, a film which would have revolved around Spider-Man villains.

This has become a proven format. No one knows that more than Disney and ABC with their series “Once Upon a Time,” which humanizes some of the darkest Disney villains by telling the stories of how they got to become evil.

ABC/Jack Rowand The transformation to Regina’s character, the Evil Queen from Snow White, on ‘Once Upon a Time’ has been tremendous. There could not have been a bigger villain you wanted to dislike in season one. But as the show slowly peeled back the many heartbreaking layers to Snow White’s Evil Queen, it’s difficult to not relate to her and to not be a fan of the reformed villainess at the show’s current point.

The Mouse House took that formula and ran with it for its adaptation of “Maleficent” starring Angelina Jolie as the titular “Sleeping Beauty” villainess. It was a hit grossing over $US758.4 million worldwide.

Disney We felt your pain, Maleficent.

If you could do this with Disney villains, why not apply the same formula with supervillains?

Tell me you wouldn’t watch a Loki movie. (Though “Thor 2” very much felt like one.)

Kevin Winter/Getty Images We’d throw money at Tom Hiddleston if it meant getting a Loki movie.

Surely, you’d want to see a standalone Joker film.

Warner Bros. What makes this guy tick? He’s one of the most fascinating characters in the DC universe.

While “Suicide Squad” isn’t exactly your Joker film, it’s refreshing to see Warner Bros. is finally taking a stab at a villain/anti-hero film. The “Squad” footage that ignited Hall H looked intriguing and exciting, and I for one am looking forward to more of it.

As for that Joker film? It looks like WB has some big plans for the Clown Prince of Crime down the line.

We’re not too worried.

You can watch the “Suicide Squad” Comic-Con panel below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

