The honest trailer for 'Suicide Squad' points out everything wrong with the movie

“Suicide Squad” is coming out on Blu-ray and DVD next week. To gear up for the film’s release, YouTube channel Screen Junkies put together one of their fan-favourite Honest Trailers for the movie and it doesn’t hold back.

The over six-minute trailer points out the main gripes fans had with the film, which was slammed by critics. The movie sits at 26% on film site Rotten Tomatoes.

Among some of the missteps the trailer points out:

– The fact that there were several cuts of the film made. – Pointing out at every chance the movie could that it involves bad guys. – That it made little sense for Katana to even be in the film since she had little dialogue and never even used her sword, which traps souls. – How Captain Boomerang was basically reduced to “a drunk guy with a boomerang.”

– How it was odd that it was suggested this group of villains was the only chance they had at saving the world when Batman clearly exists in this universe.

The trailer goes on to point out how silly some of the side villains in the film looked, describing them as characters who looked like they stepped out of “Power Rangers” and ’90s Nickelodeon game show, “Legends of the Hidden Temple.”

Then there’s the beam that Cara Delevigne’s villain Enchantress attempts to destroy the world with, a common plot device used in countless movies before “Suicide Squad”:

Not even Jared Leto’s interpretation of the Joker, who was cut out of the film significantly, was free from criticism. The trailer said that Leto somehow made the iconic villain totally suck” in “an interpretation that combines James Franco in ‘Spring Breakers,’ with Ace Ventura, and a cat.”

Check out the trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

