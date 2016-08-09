A 'Suicide Squad' Easter egg may answer one of the biggest questions from 'Batman v Superman'

Warner Bros. Pictures Did Harley Quinn have a hand in Robin’s death?

Warning: There are spoilers ahead if you haven’t seen “Suicide Squad.”

“Suicide Squad” was jam-packed with heroes and villains from the DC Universe, but one character who didn’t grace the screen was Robin, because the sidekick had kicked the bucket prior to the events of the film. However, an Easter egg suggests that one of the protagonists had a hand in murdering the Boy Wonder.

During the lengthy opening scene that introduces all the members of the squad along with some background information about their past misdeeds, we learn that Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn was supposedly involved in Robin’s death.

The words “accomplice to the murder of ROBIN,” flash across the screen, as seen in this shot via by Cosmic Book News, hinting that Harley helped the Joker kill the young hero.

Warner Bros. Pictures The text on screen reads, ‘Accomplice to the murder of ROBIN’

The director of Suicide Squad confirmed that the deceased Robin was a character from the comics named Jason Todd in interviews earlier this year. He also dismissed a popular fan theory that the Joker actually was Robin in this film universe, rather than his apparent killer, as appears to be the case.

In the original Batman comics, the Joker killed Robin in a story arc called “Death in the Family.” Jason Todd was the second person to take up the Robin mantle, but he proved to be very unpopular with fans. In response, DC wrote a story that ended with a cliffhanger on whether or not Robin survived a brutal encounter with the Joker, and asked readers to call a special number to vote on whether he lived or died.

They voted that he died.

DC Comics Jason Todd was killed by the Joker in the comics.

Jason Todd came back to life years later because nobody really stays dead in comics, but the murder remains an infamous moment in comics history.

Harley Quinn had nothing to do with Robin’s death in the comics because the character hadn’t been created yet. “Death in the Family” came out in 1988, and Harley debuted in “Batman: The Animated Series” in 1992 before making her first comics appearance in 1999.

Clearly, things went differently in the DC Cinematic Universe, and Harley was around for Robin’s murder. Unless, of course, she lied to the authorities and her dossier was wrong. She is notoriously unreliable, after all.

