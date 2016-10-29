A new trailer for the 'Suicide Squad' extended edition shows off even more deleted footage of the Joker

The INSIDER Summary

• Warner Bros. released a new trailer for the extended edition of “Suicide Squad” via Amazon.

• The trailer teases off several new deleted scenes with Jared Leto’s Joker that weren’t seen in theatres.

If you were displeased “Suicide Squad” cut out a bunch of Joker footage from the final film, the extended cut will feature a bunch of deleted scenes featuring the Clown Prince of Crime.

What scenes will we see more of? We’ve done a bit of a breakdown of rumoured deleted Joker scenes, which you can check out here, but a new trailer for the extended edition of “Suicide Squad” shows off a few more Joker scenes.

Honestly, it’s still nuts to me that anyone would cut the Joker out of a movie. He was one of the few characters that the marketing for the movie heavily revolved around and he’s one of the most iconic characters in the DC Universe. It’s like cutting Batman scenes out of a Batman movie.

His deletion from the film felt like one giant slap in the face to fans who were eager to see what Jared Leto brought to the character after Heath Ledger’s Oscar-worthy performance in “The Dark Knight.”

The new trailer, which was released on the Amazon product page for the film, was noticed by Batman-News.com.

The new shots with the Joker include extensions of scenes that are already in the film. There’s a new moment of him right before he shocks Dr. Harleen Quinzel and another when the the two are seen together in a large acid vat.

Warner Bros. The Joker tells Dr. Quinzel she left him ‘in a black hole of rage and confusion.’

Another deleted scene between him and Harley shows the doctor holding a gun to his head. The Joker tells her to pull the trigger.

Warner Bros. The Joker dares Harley to pull the trigger.

The extended edition Blu-ray and DVD will be released December 13. It will be available on Digital HD November 15.

Check out the trailer below:



Suicide Squad: Extended Cut trailer Batman… by BatmanNewsCom

