'Suicide Squad' has one end-credits scene -- here's what it means for future movies

Warning: If you havent’ seen “Suicide Squad,” there are spoilers ahead!

Don’t leave “Suicide Squad” after the end of the film.

If you stuck around after “Batman v Superman” waiting for an end-credits scene that never came, you’ll be happy to know there’s one mid-credits scene in “Suicide Squad.”

After the initial set of flashy credits there’s a short sequence that spends time setting up the upcoming “Justice League” next November 2017. If you left the theatre early and missed it, we have you covered.

Last warning before spoilers!

What happens:

Warner Bros. You do not mess with Viola Davis in this film.

We see Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) sitting at a table with none other than Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck). Wayne is looking for information on a few select individuals with some superhuman abilities. Waller hands over some files but only as leverage for Bruce to help cover up the entire Suicide Squad/Enchantress mess that unfolded in the film.

The files include info on meta-humans Barry Allen (The Flash) and Arthur Curry (Aquaman). (That shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone who has seen “Batman v Superman.”)

As Wayne gets up and leaves, Waller tells him he looks tired and that he should stop working nights. Wayne let’s her know he’s not the only one with a secret. He says if she doesn’t “shut it down” then someone else will do it for her.

What it Means:

The mid-credits scene is a complete set up for DC’s next movie. It’s not a very necessary scene, but it helps to bridge the gap between “Suicide Squad” and next year’s “Justice League” film.

At the end of “Batman v Superman,” Wayne told Diana Prince (Wonder Woman) that he wanted to start gathering together the rest of the meta-humans they saw in Lex Luthor’s files (The Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg). We already knew that Wayne would be on a mission to gather together the group. The teaser trailer released at Comic-Con showed him mingling with the likes of Barry Allen and Arthur Curry.

Warner Bros. Pictures Bruce Wayne pays Barry Allen a visit in the Comic-Con ‘Justice League’ teaser.

Warner Bros. Pictures Wayne also meets up with Aquaman. That … doesn’t go as well.

The scene also let’s us know that Waller and Wayne each have dirt on one another. Waller makes it clear that she knows Wayne is secretly Batman. The master detective he is, Wayne let’s Waller know that he’s aware she’s responsible for starting this “Suicide Squad.” His response will be making a group of superheroes (the Justice League) to protect the world.

This added scene is probably just to drive the point home to fans that a “Justice League” movie is coming next fall. Warner Bros. really needs that to be a big hit after the lacklustre performance of “BvS” at theatres this past March. Though “Suicide Squad” is set to have a huge $140 million opening weekend, if early negative reviews are any indication, poor word of mouth may result in a serious second-week dip for the film.

“Suicide Squad” is in theatres now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.