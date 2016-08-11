A list of rumoured cut scenes from 'Suicide Squad' reveals a much darker original movie

The debut of “Suicide Squad” came and went, and it wasn’t only the critics who hated it.

Many are saying the highly anticipated supervillain film from DC Comics and Warner Bros. is a muddled mess, and possibly worse for those baited by the marketing, it doesn’t live up to what the trailers hyped.

While we saw a lot of the Joker in those initial clips, it feels like he’s hardly in the final movie at all.

Reports have confirmed that the studio ordered major tweaks after filming in response to the negative backlash to “Batman v Superman,” notable for its dark tone.

And director David Ayer and the cast have said that many, many scenes didn’t make the final cut of “Suicide Squad.”

Now what’s rumoured to be a list of scenes that were cut from the film has surfaced on Reddit, and it teases a darker “Suicide Squad” that explains more of the Joker’s (Jared Leto) backstory with his love interest Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and has a completely different beginning.

Note: Business Insider cannot confirm if these are real scenes cut from the film. Warner Bros. did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Here’s the rumoured list of scenes that were cut from “Suicide Squad” (which sound a lot like what we saw in those early trailers):

“In early cuts, the movie’s opening detailed June Moon’s posession by Enchantress in real tome. Reshoots reshuffled the scene to be later in the movie in flashback form in favour of a new opening centered on Deadshot.” “Deadshot in the prison cell, watching the rain fall and thinking about his daughter.” “El Diablo observing the flame of a lit match, before putting it out due to his vow to no longer use his powers.” “El Diablo being escorted to a training center by being placed in a tube that fills with water to quel his flames, and then unceremoniously dropped onto the ground.” “Early interviews showed Captain Boomerang’s racism and sexism, but the movie is light on examples of such behaviour, which have apparently been deleted. Most of them were reportedly directed at Katana, to whom Boomerang is attracted to.” “Early reports indicated more backstory for Killer Croc, revealing that he entire life as a social outcast due to his physical appearancr and has convinced himself that he is beautiful in his own way. Croc crossed paths with Batman while working as muscle-for-hire for numerous Gotham’s crime bosses, while secretly planning to take over one day. There were also scenes displaying his affinity for making sculptures out of discarded materials. Aside from jokes about Croc viewing himself as ‘beautiful,’ one of these were retained in the final cut.” “Also deleted was a scene where he becomes sick at the helicopter escort to Midway City, throws up half-digested pieces of goat, and then eats them again, disgusting the nearby Navy Seals.” “Early cuts reportedly included a passing reference to Slipknot being serial rapist, likely to further paint him as unsympathetic to the audience ahead of his own death.” “More scenes of Rick Flag and June Moon’s romantic relationship, including him reading the files of the Suicide Squad recruits after Waller delivers them to him.” “Another scene where Flag and Moon are out on a date.” “Extended scene of Joker interrogating Captain Griggs, including the line, “I can’t wait to show you my toys,” which was in every trailer, but was removed from the movie.” “Joker and his men escaping after shooting up a restaurant. Harley, who is already affiliated with the Joker, follows them on a motorcycle and intercepts their car. Joker bangs his head against the glass in frustration.” “Joker and Harley then get into a fight, which ends with Harley pointing a gun at Joker’s head. Joker sweet-talks Harley into lowering the gun, charming her, then backhands her across the face. Afterwards he sweet-talks her again and they kiss.” “Extended Ace Chemicals scene where Harley jumps into the chemicals. More bits of dialogue from Joker.” “Extended Batmobile chase scene with more interaction between Joker and Harley. One of the examples, presented in all the trailers, is the Joker punching the roof of his car.” “Harley using her baseball bat as a mock gun to play shoot at invisible foes.” “Extended scene of Joker breaking into the nanobomb manufacture facility to arrange for Harley’s neck-bomb to be disabled.” “More interactions between Harley and Boomerang. Early cuts apparently included her really disliking him despite growing affectionate to all the other members of the squad.” “Extended bar scene with Harley taking everyone’s orders. Deadshot calls for a shot, Katana wants whiskey, Croc and Boomerang settle for beer, Harley asks Diablo wants and he prefers water which she jokes, “is a good idea.” The scene was featured in the trailers, but in the movie it cuts directly to Deadshot’s speech about them all almost pulling the mission off.” “Removed several scenes with the Joker to repaint his relationship with Harley as more loving rather than abusive.” “Joker and Harley get into an argument after he rescues her in the hijacked helicopter. In early cuts he reportedly pushes her out to kill her, then the helicopter gets shot down. This was apparently reworked into the helicopter getting shot down first and Joker pushing her out to save her.” “Joker returns during the final battle in the subway station, face half-burnt from the helicopter crash, which apparently leads to a brief altercation with the Squad. He calls for Harley to escape with him but she refuses for once in order to help her friends, and the Joker escapes after throwing a live grenade at the group to cover his own escape.”

