The first cast photo for the 'Suicide Squad' movie reveals new cast members

On Wednesday night, “Suicide Squad” director David Ayer (“Fury”) tweeted out the first photo from inside the making of Warner Bros.’ comic book adaptation of the DC Comics series.

It’s a group shot of Ayer and some of the cast while doing a script read-through, which follows a group of incarcerated DC supervillians on black-ops missions for the US government.

The picture doesn’t have the complete cast as Jared Leto (who will play The Joker) and Scott Eastwood are notably missing. Eastwood’s character hasn’t been announced yet, but the rumours are he’ll play Steve Trevor, known best as a love interest of Wonder Woman.

The internet went crazy over the photo. In addition to seeing Will Smith (Deadshot, an enemy of Batman), Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn, The Joker’s girlfriend), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller, nemesis of Green Lantern, among others), and other confirmed cast members sitting together, Ayer gave us a look at a few additions to the film.

Here’s an annotated version of the photo below:

Latino-Reviewpredicts Jim Parrack (“Fury”) will play Deathstroke, nemesis of Batman and Green Arrow; Adam Beach (“Flags of Our Fathers”) will be Ravan, sometimes with or against Suicide Squad members; and Ike Barinholtz (“Neighbours”) will play Batman villain, Hugo Strange.

The casting of Jay Hernandez (“Hostel) was announced earlier this year, and though his character has been a mystery, MTV believes he’ll play El Diablo, a vigilante known best from the Jonah Hex comics. MTV also predicts the least-known person in the photo, Karen Fukuhara, will play Plastique, a nemesis of Captain Atom.

“Suicide Squad” is set to be out in theatres summer of 2016.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.