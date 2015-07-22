Here's what the cast of 'Suicide Squad' looks like in real life

The trailer for DC’s upcoming “Suicide Squad” debuted to a packed house at San Diego Comic-Con.

One of the standout elements about the film is its impressive cast who blend so well into their respective roles, that you might not even recognise some of the actors. Some of them are already established movie stars (Will Smith), while others may finally become household names (Margot Robbie) following the film’s release August 5, 2016.

Check out what the cast of “Suicide Squad looks like in real life.

Will Smith plays expert marksman Deadshot. Does he really need an introduction? Smith shaved his head for the film and hasn't grown his hair back just yet. Smith greets excited fans at San Diego Comic-Con. Jai Courtney will play Captain Boomerang who, like his name suggests, is a boomerang master. The Australian actor has had a big year. Before going to Comic-Con to promote 'Suicide Squad,' he starred as Kyle Reese in 'Terminator Genisys.' Courtney plays an Australian character who knows a thing or two about boomerangs. Karen Fukuhara plays the sword-wielding Katana. This is Fukuhara's first film role ever, and it looks like 'Suicide Squad' could definitely be her big break. Fukuhara attended Comic-Con for the first time ever this year. Adewale Akinnuoye Agbaje is unrecognizable as the reptilian Killer Croc. He could last be seen in the fifth season of 'Game of Thrones' as Malko. He also played Mr. Eko on 'Lost.' El Diablo, an ex-criminal covered in tattoos, is played by Jay Hernandez. Hernandez, who had a starring role in the 'Hostel' movies, looks a lot different without the face paint. Cara Delevinge is basically unrecognizable as June Moone who slowly transforms into the mysterious sorceress Enchantress in the film. Here's the upcoming actress on the red carpet for upcoming film 'Paper Towns.' She'll also be in this fall's 'Pan.' This will be a big summer for Delevinge. Joel Kinnaman will play 'Suicide Squad' leader and military man Rick Flag. Without the military gear or goatee, you may recognise the Swedish actor from AMC's 'The Killing' as well as 2013's 'RoboCop' remake. Adam Beach can be briefly spotted in the trailer as Slipknot, an assassin who's specialty involves ropes. Beach is best known for starring in war movies 'Flags of Our Fathers' and 'Windtalkers.' He doesn't look too different from his DC Multiverse counterpart. Adam Beach greets fans at Comic-Con. Margot Robbie will play the first film adaptation of fan favourite Harley Quinn. Ever since her performance in 'The Wolf of Wall Street' in 2013, Robbie has been on the rise. Margot Robbie gets a warm welcome from fans at Comic-Con. Jared Leto will play the next incarnation of the Joker on screen. This heavily-tattooed version looks unlike any iteration of the Clown Prince of Crime we've seen before. Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto, took on the huge challenge to play The Joker. Leto won an Oscar for his role in 'Dallas Buyers Club.' He completely transformed his look to play the Joker -- cutting his long locks, shaving his beard, and changing his hair colour.

