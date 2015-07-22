Here's what the cast of 'Suicide Squad' looks like in real life

The trailer for DC’s upcoming “Suicide Squad” debuted to a packed house at San Diego Comic-Con.
One of the standout elements about the film is its impressive cast who blend so well into their respective roles, that you might not even recognise some of the actors. Some of them are already established movie stars (Will Smith), while others may finally become household names (Margot Robbie) following the film’s release August 5, 2016.
Check out what the cast of “Suicide Squad looks like in real life.
Does he really need an introduction? Smith shaved his head for the film and hasn't grown his hair back just yet.
Smith greets excited fans at San Diego Comic-Con.
The Australian actor has had a big year. Before going to Comic-Con to promote 'Suicide Squad,' he starred as Kyle Reese in 'Terminator Genisys.'
Courtney plays an Australian character who knows a thing or two about boomerangs.
This is Fukuhara's first film role ever, and it looks like 'Suicide Squad' could definitely be her big break.
Fukuhara attended Comic-Con for the first time ever this year.
He could last be seen in the fifth season of 'Game of Thrones' as Malko. He also played Mr. Eko on 'Lost.'
Hernandez, who had a starring role in the 'Hostel' movies, looks a lot different without the face paint.
Cara Delevinge is basically unrecognizable as June Moone who slowly transforms into the mysterious sorceress Enchantress in the film.
Here's the upcoming actress on the red carpet for upcoming film 'Paper Towns.' She'll also be in this fall's 'Pan.'
This will be a big summer for Delevinge.
Without the military gear or goatee, you may recognise the Swedish actor from AMC's 'The Killing' as well as 2013's 'RoboCop' remake.
Adam Beach can be briefly spotted in the trailer as Slipknot, an assassin who's specialty involves ropes.
Beach is best known for starring in war movies 'Flags of Our Fathers' and 'Windtalkers.' He doesn't look too different from his DC Multiverse counterpart.
Adam Beach greets fans at Comic-Con.
Margot Robbie gets a warm welcome from fans at Comic-Con.
Jared Leto will play the next incarnation of the Joker on screen. This heavily-tattooed version looks unlike any iteration of the Clown Prince of Crime we've seen before.
Leto won an Oscar for his role in 'Dallas Buyers Club.'
