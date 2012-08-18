The Army Has Issued Anti-Suicide Nasal Spray

Photo: via U.S. Air Force

The military suicide rate doubled in July. That’s one of our troops, almost every day.To come up with an answer, the Army recently gave 3 million dollars to a university of Indiana research centre, and those researchers came back with this: Anti-Suicide Nasal Spray.



Katie Drummond of The Daily reports researchers found a naturally occuring neurochemical called thyrotropin-releasing hormone, or TRH, that has euphoric, calming, anti-depressant effects. News of the nasal spray comes as a relief to some, who had to endure spinal taps for injections of the medicine.

The Pentagon, which tracks military suicides, reported that troops have committed the act at an 18 per cent increase over the same period last year. Now, more troops die by their own hands that by the hands of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The spray is only possible because of advances in “nanotechnology delivery systems.” Researchers plan to run a full battery of trials over the next few years, and hopefully put the spray not only in the hands of soldiers, but civilians as well.

The scientists say that applications go beyond anti-depression medications.

