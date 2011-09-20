Suicide Rate Jumps In Greece

Photo: Twitpic

Following a widely-circulated case of self-immolation last week, the Wall Street Journal has taken some time out to look at the human cost of Greece’s debt crisis.The health ministry says that rates have jumped 40% when compared to the same periods last year, and suicide help lines are facing 10 times the number of calls they are used to.



The callers usually fit a profile – “male, age 35 to 60 and financially ruined”. Unable to cope with their loss of status as a breadwinner, they have nowhere else to turn.

One psychologist talks of a “new phenomenon of entrepreneurs with no prior history of mental illness who are found dead every other week.”

Read the whole article over at WSJ >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.