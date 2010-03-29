Dual-Blast Suicide Bombing Kills At Least 37 On The Moscow Subway

Photo: AP

One of a country’s worst-possible domestic nightmares — suicide bombing — has struck Moscow, killing at least 37.The attack occurred in two separate blasts.



According to the Moscow mayor, both attacks were done by females, an odd but interesting detail.

At least one occurred at a a subway station right beneath headquarters of the country’s leading security agency, the FSB (the successor to the KGB), according to MSNBC.

No overnight market appears to be moving dramatically (yet) on the news.

Russian markets are taking the event in stride and are moderately higher.

Photo: www.micex.com

Gold does seem to have perked up a little.

Photo: kitco

Here’s a glimpse of the scene underground

Photo: www.svobodanews.ru

