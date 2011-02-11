Suicide Bomber In School Uniform Kills 31 In Pakistan

A teenage suicide bomber dressed in a school uniform killed 31 new military recruits at a training school in northwest Pakistan this morning, the FT reports.



The blast illustrates militants’ ability to hit well-secured military targets despite recent large-scale offensives on insurgent groups in the region, which lies near the volatile tribal area of North Waziristan.

The Pakistani Taliban said it was responsible for the attack. The army has resisted U.S. pressure to heighten offensives to uproot the Taliban and al-Qaeda groups in North Waziristan.

The attack comes as relations between the U.S. and Pakistan hit a new low over Pakistan’s unwillingness to release U.S. diplomat Raymond Davis, who is being accused of killing two Pakistanis in Lahore. Davis is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

