Suicide Bomb In Afghanistan Kills At Least 12 Foreigners In Response To Anti-Islam Film

YouTube/AP



At least nine foreign civilian workers and several Afghans were killed in a car bomb suicide attack which militants said was revenge for an American-made anti-Islam film.A car packed with explosives rammed a minibus carrying foreign workers as it travelled on the main road near Kabul’s airport.

Everyone inside the minibus was killed along, including the Afghan driver and several Afghans nearby, Gen Daud Amin, deputy police chief for Kabul, said.

Eight South Africans died in the attack, which killed 12, the foreign ministry said. Russian citizens were also among the victims.

The power of the blast in front of a filling station blew the wreckage of the minibus 40 yards from the point of impact. Only the engine block remained from the car carrying the bomb.

Witnesses said at least two of the bodies in the wreckage appeared to be foreign women. Police at the scene said the victims were civilian aviation staff at the nearby airport.

The blast was claimed by Hizb-i Islami, an insurgent faction led by the former warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar.

A statement emailed to journalists said it had been carried out in reprisal for the film “The Innocence of Muslims”, which ridicules the Prophet Mohammed and has sparked outrage across the Muslim world since a trailer emerged on YouTube.

The statement claimed the bomber was a 22-year-old woman called Fahima. Police at the scene said they had only found the bomber’s legs and it was not possible to tell if they belonged to a man or woman.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.