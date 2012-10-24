A Bears Player Calls Out Ndamukong Suh For This Neck-Smashing Hit On Jay Cutler

Photo: ESPN

The Bears beat the Lions 13-7 in a defensive struggle that left both QBs banged up last night.In the first half, Ndamukong Suh ripped down Jay Cutler by the shoulder and looked to slam his neck into the ground (gif below). No penalty was called, Cutler only missed one play, and after the game bears coach Lovie Smith downplayed the viciousness of the hit.



But Bears WR Brandon Marshall came to the defence of his QB on Twitter after the game, calling out Suh, who has a bit of a history of dirty plays:

A Suh. What u did to Jay wasn’t cool. Great players don’t have to do that. — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshall) October 23, 2012

A Suh. Something I’ve learned and now passing down to you. Succeed with character — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshall) October 23, 2012

Here’s the play. It’s definitely brutal, and possibly unnecessary, but there’s nothing strictly illegal about it (gif via Deadspin).

Photo: ESPN via Deadspin

