Suge Knight isn't able to see 'Straight Outta Compton' from jail, but here's why his lawyer says he won't like it

Following the huge box office for the N.W.A. biopic ‘Straight Outta Compton’ over the weekend, there’s a lot of handshakes and back slapping going around Hollywood. But one person that likely isn’t that happy is Suge Knight.

The Wrap talked to the former rap mogul’s lawyer, Thomas Mesereau, who is representing Knight for allegedly running over and killing two men with his truck following a promotional shoot for “Straight Outta Compton” on January 29.

According to Mesereau, Knight wouldn’t like the movie because “it is exaggerated and silly and ridiculous,” The Wrap reports.

In the film, Knight is portrayed as a bodyguard who is looking to get into the music business and does so through tactics of intimidation and violence.

In one scene, Knight looks on as a man only wearing his underwear is terrorised by a pit bull in the offices of his Death Row label. In another scene, when Knight sees someone has parked in his parking space, he gets out of his car and beats up the man.

“A lot of the media does not realise how many good things he did for people, particularly in his community,” Mesereau said of his client to The Wrap. “He financed athletic facilities in schools, he gave money to the homeless, money to people in need. He tried to arrange truces on the streets so people weren’t killed.”

Knight is currently being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in LA on $US10 million bail. According to Mesereau, Knight is unable to see the film.

