Rap mogul Suge Knight is suing Dr. Dre for $300 million, claiming Dre tried to murder him

Suge Knight has filed a lawsuit against Dr. Dre, claiming that Dre hired a hitman in an attempt to murder Knight, TMZ reports.

Knight is the rap mogul who cofounded Death Row Records, which at one time included Dr. Dre on its roster. Knight alleges in the new suit that Dre hired a hitman to kill him because Knight had a lifetime management deal with Dre, which entitled him to 30% of Dre’s entertainment earnings.

Knight further claims that Dre ordered the alleged hit because he was trying to cut Knight out of earnings for Beats By Dre, in part because Apple, which bought Beats for $3 billion in 2014, didn’t want to do business with Knight.

The alleged hit was to happen during the weekend of the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards, Knight claims, when he was shot several times.

Knight also alleges that in 2015, when Knight hit two men with his car, killing one and injuring the other, he was attempting to get away from an ambush. He claims one of the men was ordered to murder him. Knight is currently in jail on a charge of murder.

Knight is suing for $300 million, or 30% of Dre’s $1 billion take in the sale of Beats to Apple, according to TMZ.

A lawyer for Dr. Dre told Business Insider in a statement, “Given that Dre has had zero interaction with Suge since leaving Death Row Records in 1996, we hope that Suge’s lawyer has lots of malicious prosecution insurance.”

