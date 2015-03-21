Suge Knight collapses in court after bail set at $25 million

Just moments after Suge Knight’s bail was set at $US25 million stemming from a February murder case, the rapper collapsed in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom Friday morning.

Knight’s attorney, Matthew Fletcher, said his 49-year-old client, who is reportedly diabetic and has a blood clot, has been kept in solitary confinement and hasn’t received any medication since Thursday.

Knight arrived to court Friday looking worse for the wear.

Knight’s left shoulder was twitching and he appeared to tense up during the hearing, reports the LA Times.

Talking toNBC Los Angeles, Matthew Fletcher said that moments before his client’s collapse, Knight appeared ill and said he had not been given his medication.

“He was dripping sweat, like someone poured a bucket of water on him,” the lawyer said.

Drinking water didn’t help…

Knight fell while deputies were bringing him back into the courtroom.

“Just, bam,” his attorney told the LA Times. “He’s unconscious right now.”

Knight was taken to a jail hospital ward where he was being evaluated, Nicole Nishida, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman, told the LA Times.

But Deputy Dist. Atty. Cynthia J. Barnes said she believed Knight “did it in front of the cameras.”

Knight has previous convictions for assault with a deadly weapon and could face 25 years to life in prison under California’s so-called three-strikes law if he is convicted at trial.

In court, the LA Times reports that Knight’s attorney argued for a lower bail amount, saying his client was not a flight risk because he was recognisable.

But Deputy Dist. Atty. Cynthia J. Barnes said she didn’t believe that even a $US25-million bail was high enough.

“To back up the claim, Barnes documented the Death Row Records cofounder’s extensive brushes with the law in nearly 300 pages of written arguments and supporting evidence, including more than two dozen police reports and an affidavit that implicate Knight in robberies, extortion, money laundering, assaults, witness intimidation and battery,” according to the LA Times.

“When I wrote this, I was appalled … he basically is above the law,” she said.

Check out the laundry list of revelations from the court documents at the LA Times.

