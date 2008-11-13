Suge Knight Blames Kanye For Shooting, Lost Earring

One of the scariest dudes on the planet, Suge Knight, has hit some hard times. Once a towering figure in hip-hop, known for his brutish ways, Knight has been relegated to sidelines lately. He’s got no particular pull in the music world anymore and he recently filed for bankruptcy.



In his banruptcy filing, Knight claims that Kanye West let someone into a 2005 party in Miami with a gun, which led to Knight getting shot and then losing an earring. One of West’s–or maybe someone elses–crew members, grabbed the earring and was supposed to return it. He never did. And for three years Knight has been denied “enjoyment of the earring.” Honestly.

MTV: Now, TMZ is reporting that as part of his October 30 bankruptcy filing, Knight is blaming Kanye West for the loss of a beloved 15-carat diamond stud earring that was stolen from him three years ago. According to a lawsuit filed by Knight against West and some of his partners on September 12, the label boss blames ‘Ye for allowing someone to smuggle a gun past security at the rapper’s 2005 pre-VMA party in Miami, the same party where some unknown person shot Knight in the leg.

“It was reasonably foreseeable to defendants that the party would present a dangerous environment with the possibility of weapons (including firearms) being used by or against party guests given the well-known feuds that have at times pitched East Coast rap and hip-hop stars against West Coast rap and hip-hop stars, some of whom would be attending the party with their associates,” the suit reads, adding that “certain hip-hop artists who were invited to the party … were known not to be friendly to Mr. Knight.”

During the scuffle, Knight — who says he attended the party with a “false sense of security” — claims someone shot him in the upper right leg, shattering his bone and requiring surgery, months of physical therapy and continued mental pain and suffering and loss of income. He also says that he lost a $135,000 diamond stud earring, which was retrieved by someone who identified himself as an employee, and who assured Knight the earring would be returned, though it was not. Knight believes the person worked for West or one of the other defendants in the suit.

Knight requests that the earring either be returned or replaced, as he has been “deprived of the use and enjoyment of the earring” since the August 2005 incident.

