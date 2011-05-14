Apple Approves An iPhone App That Lets You Hire A Hooker

Apple approved an iPhone app from SugarSugar, which will connect nearby singles interested in the “Sugar Lifestyle.”



According to SugarSugar, that means “generous men looking to spoil, and dynamic women looking for financial support with bills, or who just need some excitement in life!”

Yikes. Sounds more like an “escort service” to us.

We’re not sure how or why Apple approved the app, but it’s launching June 1.

