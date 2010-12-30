SUGARLOAF STAFF BLEW IT: Opened Doomed Chairlift Despite High Winds

Details are emerging about yesterday’s terrifying chairlift accident in Maine, as a state agency begins an official investigation.



At least eight skiiers were injured when the Sugarloaf chairlift derailed.

According to The Portland Press Herald, Sugarloaf staff had delayed opening the Spillway East chairlift because of winds up to 50 mph. They opened the lift at 9:55 AM after a “significant” drop in the wind, but kept other chairlifts closed. Although a routine decision by mountain officials, this one proved dangerous.

The accident occurred at 10:30 AM when a section of cable derailed and five chairs fell to the ground.

The 35-year-old Borvig chairlift had passed yearly inspection by the state Board of Elevator and Tramway Safety.

