Terrifying Video Of The Sugarland Concert Stage Collapse That Killed 5

Five are dead, and at least 40 injured, following the collapse of a concert stage at the Indiana State Fair last night.



High winds assaulted the setup as fans waited for the band Sugarland to take the stage.

But before they did, the roof erected over the stage toppled, sending audience members stampeding away from it.

Video of the terrifying collapse below.

