Boxing Legend Sugar Ray Leonard Is Selling His Vacation Home In California For $2.2 Million

Leah Goldman
sugar ray leonard house

Photo: Courtesy of Trulia.com

Boxing champion Sugar Ray Leonard is selling his beautiful vacation home in California for $2.175 million, according to Trulia.com.Leonard’s vacation home is more than 4,000 square feet and has four bedrooms and bathrooms.

But the best part of the house is the backyard. With an awesome view of the golf course, the backyard has a pool with a waterfall, a spa, and plenty of porch space for parties.

Here's the front of the house

Let's go inside

The kitchen, it walks out to the back porch

Another view of the gourmet kitchen

A dining room

One of the four bedrooms with golf course views

Another one of the bedrooms

Giant bathroom

Foyer area

Let's get to the good part...

The pool with a waterfall

And a cool bridge to swim under

So relaxing.

The spa

Another pool view

The golf course

Nice sunset.

