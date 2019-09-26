Boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard is selling his California estate for nearly $52 million. Here's a look inside the property, complete with a sprawling mansion, a 2-story guest house, and its own putting green.

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage/Getty; Coldwell Banker Global Luxury

Renowned professional boxer Sugar Ray Leonard has listed his roughly two-acre estate in California’s Pacific Palisades neighbourhood for a staggering $US51.995 million.

Pacific Palisades is an expensive coastal neighbourhood in Los Angeles that sits between the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean.

The Italian-style villa was built by Leonard and his wife, Bernadette, 22 years ago. The property comes with an ivy-covered, seven-bedroom main house, a separate two-story guesthouse, a pool, a home theatre, and a tennis court.

Jade Mills and Tiffany Mills with Coldwell Banker Global Luxury are the current listing agents.

Keep reading for a look inside the sprawling estate.

Sugar Ray Leonard is a famous former professional boxer. He retired in 1997 with a 36-3-1 record and 25 knockouts. That same year, he was inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame.

Getty Sugar Ray Leonard jabbing Tommy Hearns.



Leonard and his wife, Bernadette, built a sprawling estate in the Riviera community in Pacific Palisades 22 years ago.



Pacific Palisades is an expensive coastal neighbourhood in Los Angeles that sits between the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean. According to Zillow, as of August 2019, the neighbourhood’s median home value was $US3,037,100.



In July, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, the real-estate company which has the listing, reported that Leonard and his wife are asking nearly $US52 million for the home.



The Italian-style villa boasts an ivy-covered, 16,773-square-foot main house, a two-story guest house, and a variety of over-the-top amenities, including a home theatre and an outdoor tennis court.



According to Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, the stone floors were imported from Jerusalem …



… and the fireplaces were imported from Europe.



The centre hall in the main house connects to the living room, the dining room, and the kitchen (pictured below).



The two-story guest house, which can be seen across the lawn in the image below, sits adjacent to the pool and includes a bedroom, a bathroom, and a lower-level kitchen.



Along with an indoor home theatre and gym, the property also boasts a variety of outdoor amenities.



An outdoor patio is located right behind the the main residence.



For sports enthusiasts, there is an outdoor swimming pool and a tennis court.



There is even a putting green.



The sprawling lawns and views of the mountains can also be admired from the balcony or terrace of the main residence.



The Los Angeles Times reports that if the home sells for what Leonard is asking, it will be one of the priciest sales in Los Angeles County this year.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images



