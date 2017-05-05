Here's how much sugar is crammed into the bestselling drinks on the market

Photo: iStock

A taste of something sweet never hurt anyone, but you may be gulping down more sugar than you realise.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially recommends that we eat no more than 50 grams (about 4 tablespoons) of sugar per day, though the World Health Organisation calls for half that amount.

Meanwhile, the average American consumes nearly double the FDA’s guidelines — and the long-term consequences can be dire.

Canned and bottled beverages are a major contributor to US sugar intake, but colas and other sodas aren’t the only drinks to blame; pre-packaged coffees, teas, and energy drinks are often loaded with the sweet stuff, too.

Here are the bestselling non-diet drinks in the US, according to sales data that Euromonitor provided to Business Insider, and how much sugar they contain.

Coffee Skye Gould/Business Insider Colas Skye Gould/Business Insider Non-Colas Skye Gould/Business Insider Energy Drinks Skye Gould/Business Insider Tea Skye Gould/Business Insider Lauren F. Friedman contributed to this post.

