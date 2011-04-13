Online Content Empire Sugar Inc Raises $15 Million More

Photo: Flickr/Brian Solis

Sugar Inc, a network of content and commerce sites aimed at women, has raised another $15 million in funding from Sequoia Capital and Institutional Venture Partners, AllThingsD’s Kara Swisher writes. This brings its total funding to $46 million.Sugar is a content powerhouse aimed at women with a network of blogs and a social shopping operation. The company will use the money for international expansion and acquisitions.



It’s one of the biggest success stories of online content creation. There had been rumours that Yahoo or AOL would want to acquire them now that their strategy includes a stronger media focus, but AOL bought the Huffington Post instead and Sugar says it wants to remain independent anyway.

