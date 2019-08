18 'healthy' beverages that surprisingly contain a ton of sugar

Sugar appears in unsuspecting foods and beverages.

According to the World Health Organisation, the maximum amount of sugar people should consume in a day is less than 10% of their daily caloric intake, meaning less than 50 grams for a 2,000 calorie diet.

However, the WHO strongly recommends reducing that to 5%, or roughly 25 grams.

We took a look at a few beverages that appear to be healthy to see just how much sugar they actually contain. All of the drinks had more sugar than what the WHO recommends.

