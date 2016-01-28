The hidden sugar in 16 surprising fast-food items

Hollis Johnson, Marina Nazario
Fast Food Sugar 3Hollis JohnsonEven juicy, beefy burgers can have surprising amounts of sugar in them.

Sugar has become a problem.

Americans consume 30% more sugar daily than we did three decades ago, according to the Obesity Society.

According to the World Health Organisation, the maximum daily amount of sugar consumed should be less than 10% of your daily caloric intake.

The WHO strongly recommends reducing that to 5%, or roughly 25 grams.

Avoiding it can be harder than you think.

We’ve found unassuming menu items at major food chains that have surprising amounts of sugar in them, many way above the daily recommended amount.

We’ve also ranked them from lowest sugar content to highest.

Taco Bell: XXL grilled stuft burrito

Hollis Johnson

Total grams of sugar: 6

Per cent of recommended daily intake: 24%

Five Guys: single cheeseburger

Hollis Johnson

Total grams of sugar: 8.5

Per cent of recommended daily intake: 34%

Burger King: bacon and cheese Whopper

Hollis Johnson

Total grams of sugar: 9

Per cent of recommended daily intake: 36%

Shake Shack: SmokeShack burger

Hollis Johnson

Total grams of sugar: 11

Per cent of recommended daily intake: 44%

McDonald's: artisan grilled chicken sandwich

Hollis Johnson

Total grams of sugar: 11

Per cent of recommended daily intake: 44%

Pret A Manger: Korean BBQ pulled pork quinoa bowl

Hollis Johnson

Total grams of sugar: 17

Per cent of recommended daily intake: 68%

Arby's: King's Hawaiian Fish Deluxe sandwich

Hollis Johnson

Total grams of sugar: 19

Per cent of recommended daily intake: 76%

Panera Bread: Fuji apple chicken salad

Hollis Johnson

Total grams of sugar: 20

Per cent of recommended daily intake: 80%

Chipotle: salad with sofritas, brown rice, fajita veggies, corn salsa, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, and dressing

Hollis Johnson

Total grams of sugar: 26.5

Per cent of recommended daily intake: 106%

Subway: sweet onion chicken teriyaki footlong

Hollis Johnson

Total grams of sugar: 32

Per cent of recommended daily intake: 128%

Chick-fil-A:

Hollis Johnson

Total grams of sugar: 32

Per cent of recommended daily intake: 128%

Domino's: small BBQ Hawaiian pizza with ham, pineapple, and onion

Hollis Johnson

Total grams of sugar: 33

Per cent of recommended daily intake: 132%

Wendy's: apple pecan chicken salad

Hollis Johnson

Total grams of sugar: 40

Per cent of recommended daily intake: 160%

Starbucks: grande non-­fat, white chocolate mocha with no whipped cream

Hollis Johnson

Total grams of sugar: 58

Per cent of recommended daily intake: 232%

KFC: large baked beans

Hollis Johnson

Total grams of sugar: 61

Per cent of recommended daily intake: 244%

Jamba Juice: 16-ounce 'Orange Dream Machine' smoothie

Hollis Johnson

Total grams of sugar: 71

Per cent of recommended daily intake: 284%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.