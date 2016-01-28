The hidden sugar in 16 surprising fast-food items

Sugar has become a problem.
Americans consume 30% more sugar daily than we did three decades ago, according to the Obesity Society.
According to the World Health Organisation, the maximum daily amount of sugar consumed should be less than 10% of your daily caloric intake.
The WHO strongly recommends reducing that to 5%, or roughly 25 grams.
Avoiding it can be harder than you think.
We’ve found unassuming menu items at major food chains that have surprising amounts of sugar in them, many way above the daily recommended amount.
We’ve also ranked them from lowest sugar content to highest.
Total grams of sugar: 6
Per cent of recommended daily intake: 24%
Total grams of sugar: 8.5
Per cent of recommended daily intake: 34%
Total grams of sugar: 9
Per cent of recommended daily intake: 36%
Total grams of sugar: 11
Per cent of recommended daily intake: 44%
Total grams of sugar: 11
Per cent of recommended daily intake: 44%
Total grams of sugar: 17
Per cent of recommended daily intake: 68%
Total grams of sugar: 19
Per cent of recommended daily intake: 76%
Total grams of sugar: 20
Per cent of recommended daily intake: 80%
Chipotle: salad with sofritas, brown rice, fajita veggies, corn salsa, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, and dressing
Total grams of sugar: 26.5
Per cent of recommended daily intake: 106%
Total grams of sugar: 32
Per cent of recommended daily intake: 128%
Total grams of sugar: 33
Per cent of recommended daily intake: 132%
Total grams of sugar: 40
Per cent of recommended daily intake: 160%
Total grams of sugar: 58
Per cent of recommended daily intake: 232%
Total grams of sugar: 61
Per cent of recommended daily intake: 244%
