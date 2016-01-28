The hidden sugar in 16 surprising fast-food items

Hollis Johnson Even juicy, beefy burgers can have surprising amounts of sugar in them.

Sugar has become a problem.

Americans consume 30% more sugar daily than we did three decades ago, according to the Obesity Society.

According to the World Health Organisation, the maximum daily amount of sugar consumed should be less than 10% of your daily caloric intake.

The WHO strongly recommends reducing that to 5%, or roughly 25 grams.

Avoiding it can be harder than you think.

We’ve found unassuming menu items at major food chains that have surprising amounts of sugar in them, many way above the daily recommended amount.

We’ve also ranked them from lowest sugar content to highest.

Taco Bell: XXL grilled stuft burrito Hollis Johnson Total grams of sugar: 6 Per cent of recommended daily intake: 24% Five Guys: single cheeseburger Hollis Johnson Total grams of sugar: 8.5 Per cent of recommended daily intake: 34% Burger King: bacon and cheese Whopper Hollis Johnson Total grams of sugar: 9 Per cent of recommended daily intake: 36% Shake Shack: SmokeShack burger Hollis Johnson Total grams of sugar: 11 Per cent of recommended daily intake: 44% McDonald's: artisan grilled chicken sandwich Hollis Johnson Total grams of sugar: 11 Per cent of recommended daily intake: 44% Pret A Manger: Korean BBQ pulled pork quinoa bowl Hollis Johnson Total grams of sugar: 17 Per cent of recommended daily intake: 68% Arby's: King's Hawaiian Fish Deluxe sandwich Hollis Johnson Total grams of sugar: 19 Per cent of recommended daily intake: 76% Panera Bread: Fuji apple chicken salad Hollis Johnson Total grams of sugar: 20 Per cent of recommended daily intake: 80% Chipotle: salad with sofritas, brown rice, fajita veggies, corn salsa, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, and dressing Hollis Johnson Total grams of sugar: 26.5 Per cent of recommended daily intake: 106% Subway: sweet onion chicken teriyaki footlong Hollis Johnson Total grams of sugar: 32 Per cent of recommended daily intake: 128% Chick-fil-A: Hollis Johnson Total grams of sugar: 32 Per cent of recommended daily intake: 128% Domino's: small BBQ Hawaiian pizza with ham, pineapple, and onion Hollis Johnson Total grams of sugar: 33 Per cent of recommended daily intake: 132% Wendy's: apple pecan chicken salad Hollis Johnson Total grams of sugar: 40 Per cent of recommended daily intake: 160% Starbucks: grande non-­fat, white chocolate mocha with no whipped cream Hollis Johnson Total grams of sugar: 58 Per cent of recommended daily intake: 232% KFC: large baked beans Hollis Johnson Total grams of sugar: 61 Per cent of recommended daily intake: 244% Jamba Juice: 16-ounce 'Orange Dream Machine' smoothie Hollis Johnson Total grams of sugar: 71 Per cent of recommended daily intake: 284%

