What happens to your body and brain when you eat too much sugar

Too much sugar has much more negative side effects than just weight issues, according to Professor at Pediatric Endocrinology, UC San Francisco and author of “The Hacking of the American Mind” and “Fat Chance”, Robert Lustig. Sugar is the signal driver for a whole suite of diseases that will hit you later on in life. Here’s what Lustig has to say.

