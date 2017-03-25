Children who eat too much sugar are developing diseases that only alcoholics used to get

Eating too much sugar isn’t just a problem for our waistlines. It’s making us sick, very sick. Here, Robert Lustig, who is a professor of pediatric endocrinology at UC San Francisco, explains just how much our health has taken a turn for the worse since the ’70s and ’80s. Things are so bad, Lustig predicts that it could be the downfall of American Medicare and Social Security. Learn more in Lustig’s books “The Hacking of the American Mind” and “Fat Chance”.

