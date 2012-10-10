POLLSTER: I'm Not Polling Three Big Swing States Anymore, Because Mitt Romney Has Them In The Bag

Photo: AP

David Paleologos, the director of the Suffolk University Political Research centre, dropped a bombshell on The O’Reilly Factor last night. He told Bill O’Reilly that the centre would not be polling in the three key swing states of North Carolina, Florida and Virginia, because it would not be a prudent use of resources.Why? Because Paleologos said Republican nominee Mitt Romney has all three states in the bag.



“In places like North Carolina, Virginia and Florida, we’ve already painted those red. We’re not polling any of those states again,” he said. “We’re focusing on the remaining states.”

“Let me stop you there. You’re convinced that Florida, North Carolina and Virginia are going to go for Romney?” O’Reilly said, rather shell-shocked. That’s probably because Obama still has a very slight edge in the Real Clear Politics average of Virginia polling, and because he trails by just 0.7 points and 3 points, respectively, in Florida and North Carolina.

Paleologos explained that Obama was not in a good spot before his consensus loss in the debate, which has spiked Romney in polling ever since. Suffolk’s poll found Obama up 46-44 in the state, and Paleologos said it would be difficult for Obama to climb to 50 per cent now.

Suffolk’s recent poll of Florida before the debate found almost the same type of situation — Obama led only 46-43. Suffolk, however, has not yet polled North Carolina during the 2012 cycle.

Paleologos said he doesn’t see the effect in “lean Obama” states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin yet, though other polling agencies have found races tightening there.

Here’s video of Paleologos’ appearance, via Fox Nation:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

This post has been updated.

Meanwhile, Romney leads in the RCP national average for the first time in a year >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.