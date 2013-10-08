Deli Clerk Chases Armed Robber With A Machete

When an armed robber entered a convenience store on Long Island, one fearless employee pulled a machete from behind the counter and chased him out, the New York Post reports.

Surveillance footage shows a masked man, holding a semi-automatic .22 calibre handgun, enter the store. The clerk barely flinches. Even when the robber fires a shot into the wall, the employee reacts immediately.

Store owner Elena Alvarado got the machete about a month ago, CBS New York reported. Her store has been broken into at least a dozen times.

