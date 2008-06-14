Suffering Magazine Publishers In Retrench Mode

We hear plenty about various magazine publisher’s awesome Web sites, Facebook applications, and flashy digital video. A reminder: The industry’s core business — print-and-ink products — continue to slide. Mediapost runs down the cuts at major consumer and business publishers over the past two weeks:



Meredith Corp. (MDP) cut 120 positions; 60 through layoffs and another 60 unfilled jobs will be eliminated.

Reed Business Information, pubisher of Variety, Broadcasting & Cable and Publishers Weekly cut 41 jobs including editorial and sales.

Penton Media, publisher of 113 trade magazines, laid off 42 employees.

McGraw Hill’s (MHP) BusinessWeek axed its regional magazine, BW Chicago, after eight issues.

Martha Stewart Living (MSO) CEO Susan Lyne walked after shares fell 57% over the past year.

See Also: Susan Lyne Out As CEO Of Martha Stewart Living

Magazines Leaking Ad Pages, Dollars

Facebook To Magazines: Want To Launch A Social Network? Forget It

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.