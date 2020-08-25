WNBA legend Sue Bird trolled the Indiana Fever after she was accused of taking the team lightly

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Seattle Storm superstar Sue Bird officially has beef with the Indiana Fever.

When the legendary point guard sat out of Thursday’s game against the Indiana Fever due to a lingering left knee injury, head coach Marianne Stanley and Fever players were offended and felt “underestimated.”

Indiana pulled off the upset against the Storm, but when ESPN’s Holly Rowe asked Bird what she thought of the Fever’s comments, Bird said, “they forgot that they were going to have to see me in the lunch line.”

“I’ve never based a decision about my body on another team,” Bird said, laughing. “Especially not Indiana.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Sue Bird has an entire WNBA franchise on notice.

The 39-year-old point guard has recently missed a few games for the Seattle Storm due to a lingering left knee injury. However, when she sat during Thursday’s game against the Indiana Fever, head coach Marianne Stanley and a number of the Fever’s players took the decision as a personal affront.

So during the Storm’s following game on Saturday – which Bird missed to continue resting her knee – ESPN’s Holly Rowe asked the 11-time WNBA All-Star what she thought of Indiana’s responses to her decision to sit.

“I thought they were kind of funny,” Bird said. “I think they forgot that they were going to have to see me in the lunch line and have to see me in the elevator. So that was kind of funny.”

“I’ve never based a decision about my body on another team, especially not Indiana, so it is what it is,” she added.

Given the WNBA’s strict quarantine protocols to avoid a COVID-19 outbreak during the 2020 season, players from across the league live together in the “wubble” and often see each other outside of the basketball court.

Sue Bird takes a couple shots at the Fever "I've never based my decision on my body on another team, especially not Indiana" and pays tribute to Diana Taurasi pic.twitter.com/q7tKehabK7 — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) August 22, 2020

Seattle is the top-ranked team in the WNBA. Heading into Thursday’s contest against an understaffed 4-7 Fever squad, the Storm were expected to cruise to a win and further extend their nine-game winning streak. Stanley and her players expressed frustration that they were being overlooked, and some of that frustration wound up directed at Bird herself.

“[Stanley] didn’t want Sue Bird to sit, she wanted the whole team,” Indiana guard Kennedy Burke said, per The Next. “It was kind of like a slap in the face, I guess.”

And when Indiana pulled off the massive upset, Stanley doubled down on that sentiment and stressed that her team had been “underestimated” heading into the matchup.

“I know nobody in this damn building except us expected us to win,” Staley said. “Shame on everybody, we just spanked you and taught you a lesson. Yeah, I’m pissed because I got a good team.”

Though Bird still won’t be ready to suit up, the Storm will have a shot to redeem themselves and end their two-game losing streak as they once again square off against the Fever in the wubble Tuesday night.

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

“Luckily, we get to play them on Tuesday,” Bird told Rowe on Saturday.

Seattle still owns the league’s best record at 11-3, while Indiana is straddling the line between playoff contention and heading home from their eighth-place position. Still, the Fever have confidence in spades after taking down the Storm juggernaut last week.

“Definitely don’t count us out, because that grit and that fight will always be there,” Indiana’s Natalie Achonwa said Thursday, per The Next. “Sleep on us, and you can ask Seattle what happened.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.