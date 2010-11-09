The WSJ Reporter Who Was Blasted By Sarah Palin Responds

Yesterday evening Sarah Palin posted an entry on her Facebook page blasting WSJ reporter Sudeep Reddy for criticising her criticism of quantitative easing.



Reddy had called her out for citing soaring food prices as evidence of inflation, when in fact food inflation remains tame for end consumers.

Palin’s response: Reddy doesn’t read his own paper, which had an article about food inflation a few days ago!

Well, Reddy has responded don Twitter by… pointing to a Ryan Chittum post at the CJR, which takes Reddy’s side. Reddy is right. The food inflation article that Palin cites acknowledges there has been no inflation yet. It’s just a risk, given soaring commodity prices.

So yeah, Reddy is technically right, but it won’t matter. A CJR piece on Palin will reach and affect approximately 0% of Sarah Palin suppporters. On the other hand, it will succeed in making liberals and journalists feel food about tut-tutting Palin.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.