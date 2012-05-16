Suddenly, Zynga's Communications People Are Quitting

Sticking around: Zynga communications chief Dani Dudeck.

Photo: Zynga

Since Zynga’s initial public offering, three lead communications professionals at Zynga—Lisa Chan, Ashley Lipton, and Adam Isserlis—have all left the company.Isserlis left to join Facebook, while Lipton left to join another startup.



To be sure, they are still hiring to replace the staff that’s leaving.

Stephanie Hess, a veteran that used to work at Sun Microsystems, is now director of corporate communications at Zynga. She joined earlier this month.

Zynga also hired Lisa Rivelli to to work on the games and platform team. She comes from Ubisoft.

There’s another opening listed on Zynga’s website for a corporate communciations manager.

Zynga’s communications team is run by Dani Dudeck, formerly of Myspace. Her title is general manager of marketing communications.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.